Karni Sena member stabbed to death in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi

A 28-year-old man has been stabbed to death by a group of youth in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi town, the police said on Sunday.

His friend also sustained injuries in the incident, officials, said, adding he was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Singh Rajput who was a member of Karni Sena. Sachin Patel, his friend, is currently hospitalised.

"Rajput was killed over an old dispute. The main accused who stabbed the victim with knife has been identified as Rahul... he has been arrested. Search is underway to nab the two other accused," said R.S. Chouhan, SHO, Itarsi police station.

The two other accused persons have been identified as Ankit Bhat and Ishu Malviya.

On Saturday, district administration demolished the house of Ankit Bhat citing "illegal encroachment".

On Friday evening, when Rajput and Patel were standing outside a municipal office in Itarsi, three persons arrived there and after a while, an altercation broke out between the two groups.

After a while, Rahul pulled out a knife and stabbed on Rohit's neck.

While trying to save Rohit, his friend Sachin also got injured as he was also attacked.

All the accused fled the spot, leaving behind both Rohit and Sachin who were profusely bleeding.

Later, they were rushed to a nearby hospital by some passer-by, and the police were also informed about the incident.