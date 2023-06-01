Karni Sena worker found dead with bullet wounds in Madhya Pradesh, probe launched

Karni Sena worker found dead with bullet wounds in MP

The police were trying to find out whether it was a suicide or murder, a police official said

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  Jun 01 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 15:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A local functionary of Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been found dead under mysterious circumstances with bullet wounds in his car in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a police official said on Thursday.

The police were trying to find out whether it was a suicide or murder, he said.

The body of Mohit Patel (27), district working president of the Karni Sena, an organisation of Rajputs, was found in his car under Kanadiya police station area late Wednesday night.

Also read | Karni Sena halts MC Stan Indore show for 'spreading obscenity'

At first glance, it appeared two bullets were pumped into his chest from point blank range, Additional Commissioner of Police Jayant Rathore told PTI.

"Patel's licensed revolver has been found in his car with two bullets less in the magazine. We are probing whether it was a suicide or a murder," he said.

The deceased, son of farmer, was into real estate business, the official said.

“Patel left in his car alone from home on Wednesday night. He rang up some of his friends and called them to a place. According to his friends, we they reached the venue, they found Patel's blood-soaked body in the car,” Rathore said.

The official said Patel's friends took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after an examination. The body was sent for postmortem and help was being sought of officials from a forensic science laboratory to solve the mystery of Patel's death, he said.

