Kashi temple bans those accused of crimes against women

Amid the outrage over incidents of rapes in several parts of the country, a Varanasi temple has banned the entry of those, who were accused of crimes against the women.

The Mahant (religious head) of the 'Kalratri (Durga)' Temple in the town Narayan Tewari has put up a banner on the entrance of the temple stating that those, who have perpetrated crimes against women, were not entitled to have 'devi darshan' (pay obeisance before the goddess).

A local voluntary organisation has also joined the Mahant in his campaign against the people, who were said to have "no respect for women".

Tewari said that it was ironical that the women were being brutalised in a country, where 'kanya pujan' was part of religious practices.

Hindus perform 'kanya pujan' on the last day of the 'Navratra', which was celebrated twice a year.

''We will soon put up such banners and posters at other important temples also in the city.....such offenders must be socially exposed....they must be boycotted,'' said an office bearer of the organisation.

He said that the objective of the campaign was to sensitise the society about the issue.

Lucknow based Sanskrit scholar and priest Upendra Dixit also supported the campaign saying that such offenders should not be allowed to enter any temple in the country. ''This campaign should be launched throughout the country....it will prove to be a deterrence,'' Dixit said while speaking to DH here on Wednesday.