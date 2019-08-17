Kashi Vishwanath Temple: No entry in sanctum sanctorum

The devotees visiting the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi would not now be allowed to enter its 'garbha-griha' (sanctum- sanctorum).

The Temple management has imposed a ban on the entry of the devotees into the sanctum-sanctorum in a bid to ''effectively manage'' the huge crowds, especially during the festivals.

''The devotees will now able to offer sacred waters from the doors of the sanctum sanctorum....they will not be allowed inside,'' said an official of the Temple management in Varanasi.

He said that there were four doors for entry into the 'garbha-griha' and now all of them could be used for offering sacred waters at the Temple.

''We can now use all the four doors, whenever there is a rush of devotees...earlier two doors were used for entry and the rest was used for exit,'' he added.

The official said that this arrangement had been put in place in the Hindu month of 'Shravana', when the devotees of Lord Shiva flocked the Temple in large numbers, on a temporary basis.

''It has been made permanent after its success,'' he added.

It was not clear, however, if the ban was intended only for the common people or it would also apply to the VIPs, who often visited the Temple and perform 'Rudrabhishek' (a special puja).

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is among the 12 'Jyotirlingas' (Shiva Temples) in the country and it attracted devotees from across the world.