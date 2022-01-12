Kashmir apple growers incur losses due to ‘illegal’ Iranian imports

Kashmiri apple growers are up in arms against the import of ‘illegal’ apples from Iran, which have been selling at cheaper rates than local apples in markets outside the Valley.

The growers appealed to the government of India to ban the import of Iranian apples in the Indian market. The illegal import of Iranian apples in India has severely damaged the rates of Kashmir produce in the market.

“Supply of Iranian apples in India has severely damaged the rates of Kashmir produce apples in the market,” President, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Association Bashir Ahmad Bashir told reporters, here.

He said the rates of Kashmiri apples have declined from Rs 1200 per box to Rs 600 in the past few days in the outside markets. “The production cost of one apple box is Rs 600, moreover the transport and other charges costs Rs 300 per box,” Bashir said.

“The GST has increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. Now, how can a grower sell his production at such low rates?” he asked.

Bashir while seeking the intervention of the Center to help them tide over the losses suffered due to the import of untaxed Iranian apples into the country, said, “Despite repeated requests, the Center has not paid any heed to the matter, leaving the apple growers in the lurch.”

“We met the Union Agriculture Minister but he didn't take any action to stop the supply. Then we wrote to the Prime Minister, LG office, but to no avail,” he rued. “If (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi cries for Make in India, then why are we importing goods from outside when we have our own production.”

Bashir said that untaxed Iranian apples this year are being imported in bulk into the Indian markets, taking away the profits from Kashmir apple growers and traders.

“Iranian apples are being imported from the Dubai and Wagah border and are being sold at cheaper rates. Due to this, our apple business is losing out. Our produce is confined to cold stores and godowns in Kashmir, which may spoil soon if the situation doesn’t get better,” he said.

Bashir demanded that if Iranian apples are still imported, there should be a 100 per cent import duty on these apples so that they do not dent our market share.

With the contribution of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore to the fragile Kashmiri economy, the local horticulture sector provides livelihood to lakhs of people in the Valley.

