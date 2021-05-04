Kashmir hospitals run out of ICU beds as Covid-19 cases surge

Tertiary-care hospitals in Kashmir are fast running out of dedicated intensive care unit (ICU) beds as the Union Territory (UT) continues to see a record-breaking surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

In the four tertiary care, Level 3, hospitals of Kashmir, treating severely sick Covid-19 patients, only three ICU beds out of 40 were available as on Monday evening, a local newspaper reported.

A senior doctor at territory-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar said that one bed became vacant on Sunday evening after a patient expired. Prior to that, he said, the hospital refused to admit severely sick patients owing to the non-availability of an ICU bed.

“We get requests from hospitals for a ventilator bed or an ICU bed. We have no option but to refuse referral,” he said and added the hospital currently has only eight ICU beds out of the total 300 that have been reserved for Covid-19.

Another medico at Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar said they were struggling to find a life-support bed for severely sick Covid-19 patients. “It is painful to tell a family to wait till a patient who is occupying the ICU bed dies and it becomes available for their patient,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

The medico said the hospital has more ICU beds than any hospital in Kashmir but “it is not enough” given the increasing patient load.

“The discharge policy is also being strictly followed to ensure beds get free on time for another patient,” he added.

In the latest spike, J&K on Monday recorded 3,733 positive cases, along with 51 deaths. The UT has been recording in excess of 3,000 Covid cases for the last eight days. Till Monday evening, there were 22,244 active cases of Covid-19 in Kashmir, of which 1,138 were admitted in various hospitals.

According to a daily media bulletin, 116 ICU beds have been allocated in Kashmir for patients infected with SARS-CoV2, distributed over 23 hospitals designated for Covid-19. Of these, 76 beds are in peripheral set-up and 40 in tertiary care.

With J&K fast running out of health infrastructure to cope up with the rising number of Covid-19 patients, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started work on setting up two 500-bed Covid hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar.