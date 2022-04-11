Kashmir Law College Principal sacked for 'secessionist, terror links' citing 2016 convention on 'Azadi'

In a stern message to anti-national elements, authorities have sacked principal of Kashmir Law College for his alleged secessionist and terror links

Hussain, who retired as head of the Department of Law in the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) a few years ago, is seen as a hard-line ideologue of separatist organizations. Before joining the CUK, he was teaching at Kashmir University and prior to that he also worked as assistant professor for five years at International Islamic University, Malaysia.

After his retirement from the CUK, he was appointed as principal of the private Kashmir Law College in Srinagar. According to local media reports, the management of the College sacked Hussain from the post of principal with immediate effect on the directions from the government.

Sources said authorities are also considering invoking relevant provisions of pension related laws against Prof Hussain. The laws authorize the government to forfeit pension when there is credible evidence of acting as a covert ideologue of secessionist and terrorist networks to justify violence and separatist politics projecting it as moral and desirable.

In 2016, Prof Hussain along with hardline separatist (late) Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Booker Prize winner author Arundhati Roy and others reportedly participated at a convention titled – ‘Azadi – The Only Way’ at Press Club of India in New-Delhi, where he delivered an “anti-India speech.”

Reportedly anti-India slogans were also raised at the convention for which Delhi Police had registered an FIR under sections - 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

A senior police officer told DH that Prof Hussain despite drawing a huge salary and other perks from the government was spitting venom against the Indian state throughout his career. “He would subtly preach anti-India narrative to students in the universities and also spit venom on his social media handles,” he revealed.

Sources said the administration has started a discreet process of ascertaining full details of the antecedents and past activities of Prof Hussain.



“He was secretly in touch with elements of secessionist and terrorist networks to assist them in building up and sustain a false narrative that no good can happen until J&K is part of India and the work and agenda of secessionists and their armed wings are legitimate and therefore required to be supported in various forms,” they alleged.

