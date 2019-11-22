Kashmir receives fresh snowfall

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 22 2019, 19:51pm ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2019, 20:42pm ist
Army personnel during the rescue operation of civilians stranded due to heavy snowfall near Zojila Pass in J&amp;K, on Friday. Approximately 300-350 people, including women and children, were stranded at heights above 11,000 feet and temperatures of minus

The higher reaches of Kashmir Valley, including ski-resort Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall on Friday while plains received rains throwing normal life out of gear.

A Met department official said ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded more than six inches of fresh snowfall since Thursday night while Sadhna Top, Farkian Top and Zed Gali in frontier Kupwara recorded 1.5 feet to two feet snowfall.

He said reports of fresh snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including Zojilla Pass and Amarnathji Cave, were also received.

The Met Office has predicted light to moderate rainfall in plains and snowfall in higher reaches in next 24 hours across the Valley.

However, despite the inclement weather, the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open for one-way traffic.

A traffic police official said traffic from Srinagar to Jammu was allowed on Friday and if weather permits vehicles will be allowed to ply from the opposite direction.

Pertinently, the highway remained closed for almost a week recently following the fresh landslides, triggered by the rains as well as snowfall, witnessed in the Valley in last week.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Snowfall
Comments (+)
 