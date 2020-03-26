Kashmir reports first COVID-19 death as 65-year-old man with coronavirus dies

A 65-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in Srinagar on Thursday morning, recording Kashmir’s first recorded death due to the deadly disease.

"Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at Chest Disease Hospital passed away due to cardiac arrest. The patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with Sugar, hypertension, obesity," a doctor said.

The deceased, a resident of uptown Hyderpora Srinagar, had returned from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu recently after being part of a ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ attended by people from Indonesia and Malaysia.

As of now, eleven persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jammu and Kashmir. Three cases were reported from Jammu earlier this month while eight tested positive from the valley.