Kashmir to be connected with rest of the country through rail link by early 2024

After decades of wait, Kashmir will be finally connected with the rest of the country through a railway network in early 2024 with a specially designed ‘Vande Bharat’ train being developed for the Udhampur-Banihal track.

While train service from the rest of the country is currently available till Udhampur in Jammu, the intra-Kashmir train which was inaugurated on October 11, 2008, by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, chugs from Baramulla to Banihal.

While the foundation stone of the high-profile project was laid by then PM Indira Gandhi on April 14, 1983, the construction however started in 1995 and Jammu-Udhampur Station was opened on April 13, 2005. It was in 1997 that a survey beyond Udhampur up to Srinagar was conducted.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Udhampur-Banihal track, connecting Jammu with Srinagar is expected to be completed by December this year or by early 2024.

“A specially designed ‘Vande Bharat’ train is being developed for this (Udhampur-Banihal) line. Everything like temperature and snow has been kept in mind while manufacturing this special train. You will have the train in the middle of 2024,” he told reporters in Srinagar on Saturday.

The ‘Vande Bharat’ Express, formerly known as 'Train 18', is an electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways. During testing, the train exceeded 180 km/h. However, it is limited to 130 km/h due to safety concerns.

The Udhampur-Srinagar track, the world's highest railway bridge, is almost ready and has reportedly cleared all the necessary tests. Recently, there were rumours of a train trial being conducted on this rail bridge and it was going viral on Twitter which was later proved false.

The bridge was approved in December 2003 and was supposed to be completed in 2009. However, due to the fear of stability, the construction was halted. It was in August 2010 that the authorities restarted the project and in November 2018, the construction of this rail bridge was being carried out in full force. The April of 2021 witnessed the completion of both ends of the bridge’s arch.

Built at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) over the river, the Chenab railway bridge soars above the Eiffel Tower in Paris by at least 35 metres.