Kashmir traders demand unlock from June 1 as Covid-19 cases decline

Voices for an unlock have started growing loud in Kashmir with traders' bodies suggesting to authorities to allow markets to reopen in a phased manner from June 1.

Amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir administration had on April 29 imposed a complete lockdown in the Union Territory to contain the further spread of the virus. On the day the lockdown was imposed, the UT recorded 3,474 Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths.

The cases and deaths continued to surge despite a lockdown, as just nine days later, on May 7, J&K reported its highest-ever 5,443 single-day cases. On May 17, the UT recorded the highest-ever 73 single-day deaths.

However, the cases and deaths have started to come down since, with 2,964 positive cases and 53 deaths recorded on Monday.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president, Sheikh Ashiq, says weaker sections of the society have been impacted hugely due to the lockdowns in the Valley since August 2019.

“We are going from one lockdown to another. This has wreaked havoc with the business in Kashmir and weaker sections of persons connected with trade and commerce require urgent assistance and attention,” he told DH.

In recent days KCCI members have held a series of meetings with top officials of the administration and explained to them the issues faced by weaker sections of the society impacted by the lockdowns. They suggested to the authorities to unlock the market in a phased manner from June 1 while assuring that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour would be followed by all the stakeholders.

Not only the KCCI, but Traders Coordination Committee of City Center Lal Chowk also appealed to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to opt for unlocking “as otherwise many would be left to starvation.”

In a statement, the president of the committee said the lockdown has badly affected the livelihood of lakhs of people “who along with their families have been left at the verge of starvation.”

He suggested that the government should call a meeting of stakeholders and health experts to decide about the protocol for the unlock while assuring full support to the adherence of prospective protocol.