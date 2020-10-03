Kashmir website handler booked for 'secessionist' material: Police

A website handler has been booked for uploading posts prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of the country and threat to peace and tranquillity, a Kashmir police spokesperson said Saturday.

He said the action was taken after Kothi Bagh police station received a tip-off that some propagandist material was being uploaded and circulated through a website.

“These posts uploaded on the said URL are not only prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty of country but a threat to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity as the handler of the above said URL is propagating secessionist and terror-related ideology with the intention to achieve the goal of separating UT of J-K from Union of India,” he said.

Besides, a list of political/media persons, public figures and also posts of Lashkar-i-Islam were uploaded with the intention to create fear psychosis among individuals, he said.

The spokesman said the website/URL is running as a propaganda tool against lawful actions and policies of the government with an aim to disrupt peace and provoke common people to resort to illegal activities.

Taking cognisance into the matter, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kothi Bagh police station and an investigation set into motion, the spokesman added.

General public should not to pay any heed to such provocative and derogative posts/URLs and importantly not further share such unlawful posts as that may earn legal consequences, he said.

The action has also sent a resounding message that such elements, propagandists and criminals cannot escape the clutches of law-enforcing agencies, the spokesperson said.