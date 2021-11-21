Kashmiri alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics

In a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir, alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing.

30-year-old Khan, who had earlier represented the country in many international events, including World championships, secured his place for Beijing Winter Olympics during the qualifying event in Dubai on Saturday.

Khan hails from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir. The news about Khan’s qualification was announced by Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta. “Arif Khan qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics in ski and snowboard,” he tweeted.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled to be held from February 4 to 20.

J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while congratulating Khan for his achievement, tweeted: “Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country.”

“@JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches & support staff. I wish him all the best for games,” he added.

Former chief minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah also congratulated Khan for qualifying for the winter sports showpiece “Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you,” he tweeted.

