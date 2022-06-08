Kashmiri Pandits miss Kheer Bhawani Mela amid panic over targeted killings

Amid fear due to recent targeted killings, less number of devotees, mostly migrant Kashmiri pandits, paid obeisance at the revered Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinars, Ragnya Devi temple in Tullamulla usually receives thousands of devotees, mostly Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus), on Zyestha Ashtami, which fell on June 8 this year. This time the annual religious event was observed after a hiatus of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the usual rush of the devotees was missing due to the recent targeted killings of minority community members in the valley and calls for relocation of the employees working under the Prime Minister’s package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants who moved to Jammu from the valley since 1990 due to security concerns.

After the annual Amarnath yatra, the Mela Kheer Bhawani is the largest gathering of Hindus in Kashmir and is considered very auspicious. It is a shining example of communal harmony and brotherhood and over the years, the mela has served as a beacon of hope and solidarity.

Rahul Bhat, a devotee who had come from Jammu with his family, said they responded to the call of Mata to offer prayers at the shrine. “Those who did not come are unlucky. When we came here we were welcomed with garlands by the locals,” he said.

Asked whether they had any fear before coming to Kashmir due to the recent civilian killings, Bhat said, “My family was initially reluctant in coming here, but now they feel relaxed. The local Muslims here are so nice and hospitable. Now we are planning to visit other tourist spots after the puja.”

Over the decades, the mela has become a symbol of communal harmony as Muslims in the locality of Kheer Bhawani temple make all the arrangements for the devotees, including setting up stalls for flowers and other offerings.

Farooq Ganderbali, President of Voice for Peace and Justice, while felicitating the pilgrims said, “Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our lives. (But) unfortunately, the extremism and terrorism created a wedge between the communities but we are incomplete without one another.”

“We shouldn’t rely upon the administration only to maintain peace in Kashmir, instead, we should contribute our part as well,” he said.

The spring inside the shrine has historic significance as locals believe that the colour of its water on the festival day forebears the events that follow till the next year. If it changes to black, it is seen as inauspicious or an impending disaster. Kashmiri Pandits say that the water had turned black before they were forced to flee Kashmir during the militancy of 1990.

Most Kashmiri Pandits were seen performing the rituals of the festival at the temple besides that Muslims were seen greeting pandits and making arrangements.

The Temple is said to be constructed by Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1912. The Temple complex is an archaeologically important site and past excavations near the temple site have unearthed ancient stone statues, believed to be of the Hindu Period.