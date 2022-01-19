Kashmiri Pandits' unending wait for justice

January 19 is not just another date on the calendar. It is observed globally as the 'Holocaust Remembrance Day' by the Kashmiri Pandit community every year, a day of mourning the loss of lives, homes, livelihoods, language, culture, Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. It is also a day to remember the failure of the administration and civil society.

The incident that took place 32 years ago, in Kashmir on the night of January 19, has been chronicled by members of the community as a period of horror and hostility. An entire population slept or kept its eyes and ears shut even as fanatics danced on the Valley streets and roads, roared from loudspeakers atop mosques, threatening to rape and kill the 'kafirs' if they failed to leave Kashmir.

There was no one to stop the mobs that had taken over the Valley; none to put an end to the venomous speeches. The administration had withered away; the police had become non-functional. There was no one the minority community could turn to.

Also Read — National Conference passes resolution for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

Farooq Abdullah was the Chief Minister of J&K from 1986 to 1990, while Mufti Mohd Sayeed was the Union Home Minister (1989-1990).

The incidents pertained to targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and all those who were seen as 'pro-India', brutal gang-rapes and murders of women, desecration of temples, abductions, attacks and harassment of the Valley's minority.

Life in the Valley had been completely overwhelmed by terrorism propagated and sponsored by Pakistan, targeting anyone who was seen to be "pro-India".

Warnings were pasted on the doors and walls of Kashmiri Pandits' residences, open threats were published in local newspapers, and messages were conveyed to targeted people to "leave or die."

There was no human rights organisation talking about the plight of the community, which was left to perish or flee. A community that gave the country its first Prime Minister and many top bureaucrats, diplomats and intellectuals was left to fend for itself.

The incidents, people alleged, also exposes the hollowness of the country's top constitutional institutions, which failed to take note of the atrocities, investigate and prosecute all those involved in the persecution and exodus of their fellow citizens.

Three decades after the mass exodus, none of the successive governments at the Centre or in the state has set up a commission or formed an SIT to probe the exodus.

For the past 30 years, the Kashmiri Pandit community leaders have been demanding justice. Even their plea to declare the community "internally displaced" has been continually ignored by successive governments.

In 2014, the Centre refused to grant the status of 'Internally Displaced Persons' to Kashmiri Pandits, despite it being the recommendation of Parliament's Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

The closest that any organisation came to describe the plight of the community was the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Under the leadership of Justice MN Venkatachaliah, who headed the NHRC from 1996 to 98, the commission ruled that the "systematic ethnic cleansing" inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists, forcing them to exit their homeland, was akin to genocide.

Also Read — J&K temple fire: Kashmiri Pandits demand 'speedy justice', police deny foul play

In 2019, for the first time in three decades, the Centre agreed that genocide had taken place in the Valley while imposing a ban on the JKLF. The then Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, had said: "JKLF chief Yasin Malik was the mastermind behind the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits."

Gauba also noted, strengthening the case against the JKLF, "Murders of Kashmiri Pandits by the JKLF in 1989 had triggered their exodus from the Valley."

Even the number of those killed and those who fled the Valley is disputed, while rape and gang-rape numbers are not even recorded. In many cases of murders, FIRs were never filed and even in those instances where cases were lodged, the movement has been near nil.

The community says that around seven lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee, and the number of those killed was more than 700, but no J&K administration, or the Centre, has done anything to get the actual figures.

The community leaders have been pleading for a probe to unravel the faces behind the holocaust, but successive governments have not paid any heed.

Their plight has become a stick for the Centre to beat Pakistan with; for some parties, it is an issue to whip up passions, but for the community, it is a holocaust. It is a tragedy that has not got the wheels of justice moving, reducing it to a pain that Kashmiri Pandits have been left to endure by themselves.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: