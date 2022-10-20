Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

The upper reaches of Kashmir received the first snowfall of the season on Thursday, resulting in a chill in the plains which received moderate rainfall.

An official of the local MeT department said there was significant snowfall in many areas of Kashmir, including the famous ski-resort Gulmarg, popular tourist destination Sonamarg and areas near Line of Control like Gurez and Karnah during the intervening night.

He said more than four inches of snow had accumulated in the Gulmarg bowl while the snowfall was heavier in other higher reaches of the valley.

Light snowfall was also received at Zojila on Srinagar-Leh highway, connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir. However, the Srinagar-Leh and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic.

The early snowfall brought cheer to tourists who have arrived here to escape the pollution caused by Diwali firecrackers elsewhere in the country.

Srinagar city and other areas of the Valley received moderate rainfall since the early hours of Thursday, bringing down the temperature by several degrees. As a cold breeze from the snow-clad mountains plummeted temperature, people were forced to put on woolen clothes, including the traditional 'pheran' (Kashmiri gown).

Meanwhile, people were seen looking for heating gadgets in Srinagar markets. The sale of heating appliances, 'kangris' (local heaters), woolens and blankets have picked up in the market.

The MeT office has predicted dry weather from Thursday evening across Kashmir valley till the end of this month.