Kathua rape case lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat's house mobbed

Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat’s house was mobbed yesterday night after she posted a controversial Navratri cartoon on her Twitter handle.

The lawyer was in the limelight in 2018 when she was representing the victim's family in the Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua rape case. Rajawat had alleged that she received death threats for "daring to pursue the case".

Rajawat posted a video where a crowd could be heard sloganeering “Deepika teri kabar khudegi” (Deepika your grave will be dug). Later in the night, she tweeted that the mob had been cleared by police.

Since today afternoon, #ShamelessDeepika has been trending on Twitter, with some tweeting in support of Rajawat and others drawing a parallel between her and actor Deepika Padukone.

Almost both have same ideology for our country #ShamelessDeepika pic.twitter.com/rKIyn2RcfZ — विजय (@bijjuu11) October 21, 2020

Lady like @DeepikaSRajawat run their propaganda in the name of Feminism.

They will appease a religion even if it is showing henious crimes throughout the world and they will target only a specific one because they well know, they will protest but never harm.😕#ShamelessDeepika pic.twitter.com/gPWxscXQqo — Prity Singh (@pritsi2101) October 21, 2020

The tweet by @DeepikaSRajawat didi

was about the hypocrisy of people who molest, r@pe, use domestic violence on women on normal days & start acting respectful towards women during Navratri.

Abusing her in replies proves her tweet/ opinion to be correct.#StandWithDeepikaRajawat — Gulvinder Singh (@rebelliousdogra) October 20, 2020