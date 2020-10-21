Kathua rape case lawyer Deepika Singh's house mobbed

Kathua rape case lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat's house mobbed

Since today afternoon, #ShamelessDeepika has been trending on Twitter after the mob raised slogans outside the lawyer's residence in Jammu and Kashmir

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 13:55 ist
Mob assembled outside Deepika Singh Rajawat's residence. Credit: Twitter Photo (@DeepikaSRajawat)

Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat’s house was mobbed yesterday night after she posted a controversial Navratri cartoon on her Twitter handle. 

The lawyer was in the limelight in 2018 when she was representing the victim's family in the Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua rape case. Rajawat had alleged that she received death threats for "daring to pursue the case".

Rajawat posted a video where a crowd could be heard sloganeering “Deepika teri kabar khudegi” (Deepika your grave will be dug). Later in the night, she tweeted that the mob had been cleared by police.

Since today afternoon, #ShamelessDeepika has been trending on Twitter, with some tweeting in support of Rajawat and others drawing a parallel between her and actor Deepika Padukone.

Jammu and Kashmir
Deepika Padukone

