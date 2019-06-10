Kathua rape case verdict: Life term for 3 main accused

Three main accused in the gangrape-and-murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl from Kathua were on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here, lawyers said.

Sanji Ram, the caretaker of the temple where the crime took place, Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian, have been convicted under Ranbir Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, gangrape, destruction of evidence, drugging the victim and common intention. the lawyers said.

They have been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each for murder along with 25 years in jail for gangrape, they said.

Three accomplices -- Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma -- who were convicted for destruction of evidence have been handed over five years imprisonment, they said.

The eight-year-old girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and was raped in captivity in a village temple in Kathua district of J&K. She was kept sedated for days before she was bludgeoned to death. The quantum of punishment to the accused is likely to be announced anytime soon today.

The case assumed political overtones. Two ministers of the BJP, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, drew flak after they participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused who were arrested by the state crime branch. The ministers were part of the then PDP-BJP alliance in J&K.

Three accused, including Sanjhi Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh have been held guilty under section 302 (murder), 376-D (gang rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The remaining three accused Anand Dutta, Tilak Raj and Surender Verma have been held guilty under section 201 for the destruction of evidence.

The minor girl had gone missing while grazing cattle. One of the accused, a juvenile, allegedly abducted the girl on the pretext of helping her in her work. After the abduction, the minor was raped and killed by the accused. The day-to-day trial in the case began in June last year.

The case was transferred in May 2018 from J&K to Pathankot in Punjab on the directions of the Supreme Court. The apex court order came after lawyers in Kathua prevented crime branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the case. The defence had examined around 20 witnesses and the prosecution had examined its 114 witnesses.