Keep abreast of amendments to laws: Khattar to Haryana MLAs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged the ruling and opposition MLAs to keep themselves up to date with any changes and amendments to the laws and Acts.

He said the MLAs should study the procedures and the rules of the state Assembly and come to the House with full preparation.

He also urged the legislators to identify obsolete laws and Acts and bring amendments for seeking repealing of these under the provision of the Private Members' Bills.

The chief minister asked them not to worry about the outcome and emphasised that the level of debate has to be raised to focus on policy discussion and law-making.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of the two-day orientation programme to impart training to the newly-elected legislators at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex.

Khattar also exhorted the MLAs of ruling as well as opposition parties to raise issues of public interest concerning their respective constituencies in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said irrespective of which parties the MLAs belong to, they should respect others and ensure that their words do not hurt the feelings of other members while presenting view points in the assembly.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also addressed the members.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly has 44 first-time MLAs.