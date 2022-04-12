No need to panic on Delhi's Covid situation: Kejriwal

Keeping close watch on Covid situation in Delhi, no need to panic, says Kejriwal

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 14:53 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present.

He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises. 

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital.

The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent on February 5.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters here.  

With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 per cent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain had said on Monday. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

 