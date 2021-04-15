Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi

Delhi announced a weekend curfew on Thursday and several other additional curbs as Covid-19 cases skyrocket across the country.
"To control the spread of Covid-19, it has been decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. However, essential services will be allowed.
To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oc4kFMBLG
— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021
More to follow...
