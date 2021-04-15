Weekend curfew in Delhi, essential services allowed

Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2021, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 13:13 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi announced a weekend curfew on Thursday and several other additional curbs as Covid-19 cases skyrocket across the country.

"To control the spread of Covid-19, it has been decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. However, essential services will be allowed.

More to follow...

New Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

