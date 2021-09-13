Kejriwal blames previous govts for flooded streets

Kejriwal blames flooded streets on previous governments' 'idiosyncratic drainage system'

'I can assure you after some years you won't see waterlogging anywhere in Delhi,' Kejriwal said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2021, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 02:50 ist

A day after the city faced extensive waterlogging following record rain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the city's "idiosyncratic drainage system" for the flooded streets, which, he said, the AAP dispensation has inherited as a "gift" from the previous governments.

He assured the public that they will not have to face waterlogging in the coming years in Delhi as his government is working on to overhaul the city's entire drainage system.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of inauguration of redeveloped Chandni Chowk, Kejriwal said that not only the market area but the drainage system of entire Delhi will be fixed. 

"We have said it earlier as well, the drainage system throughout Delhi needs to be fixed. We got this idiosyncratic drainage system as a gift from the previous governments. It needs time (to improve such a vast drainage system), it was never worked upon by them (previous governments) earlier. But I can assure you after some years you won't see waterlogging anywhere in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a statement.

Also Read | BJP leader goes 'rafting' on waterlogged Delhi road, thanks Kejriwal for making it possible

Record heavy rains lashed the national capital on Saturday, making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years and causing massive waterlogging that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses.

According to the Public Works Department, over 380 waterlogging related complaints were received on Saturday.

Kejriwal had last month chaired a meeting on the city's drainage plan and said that the national capital's drainage system will be improved and made "world-class" and Delhi will "get rid of waterlogging”.

He had said that necessary changes as suggested by Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will be made to "bolster" the city's drainage system and make it foolproof.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 