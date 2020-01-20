Kejriwal delayed by roadshow, postpones nomination filing to Tuesday

Delayed by his roadshow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not file his nomination on Monday even as he announced that he will do it on Tuesday.

"I was to file my nomination today. But the nomination process closes at 3 PM every day. I was asked to go in between and file the nomination. But how can I leave people at the roadshow and go? I will go to file nomination tomorrow (Tuesday) with my family," Kejriwal said.

He had started his roadshow from the historic Valmiki Temple, where he sought blessings, and it ended near Patel Chowk after covering Connaught Place.

With the filing of nomination ending on Tuesday, both Congress and BJP have not announced their candidates till Monday evening.