Don't quell voices of Kashmiri Pandits: Kejriwal

Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Protests against the killing of a Hindu schoolteacher in Kulgam continued to rock several parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 17:27 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Anguished over "targeted" killing of many Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that they should be given adequate security and their voices should not be "quelled".

In an online press briefing, he also said that terrorist forces don't want communal amity in Jammu & Kashmir as members of the Kashmiri Pandit community are being "targeted and killed", in a reminder of what happened in the 90s.

He also said that 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year.

"I demand Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and their voices should not be quelled. They should be allowed to establish their homes in their 'janmabhoomi' (birth place)," Kejriwal said.

"It is my appeal to the Centre that to help Kashmiti Pandits settle in Kashmir, we will all have to work together, and we are ready to play whatever role we can," he said.

Protests against the killing of a Hindu schoolteacher in Kulgam continued to rock several parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Wednesday. 

India News
Kashmiri Pandits
Arvind Kejriwal

