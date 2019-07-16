Kejriwal granted bail by city court in defamation case

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by the BJP.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs. 10,000 after he appeared before the court.

The BJP, through its leader Rajeev Babbar, has sought proceedings against Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Marlena for harming the reputation of the BJP by blaming it for deletion of names of 'voters' from electoral rolls in Delhi.

The other accused persons were earlier granted bail by the court.