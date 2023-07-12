Kejriwal in meeting mode as Yamuna swells, sec 144 imposed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called an emergency meeting as the Yamuna reached its highest level so far at 207.55 metres, posing a threat of floods in the city.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat where senior officers of all departments concerned will be present, said a Delhi government official.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places due to rising level of the Yamuna river in the national capital.

The Central Water Commission noted that the Yamuna has breached the all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, and is now flowing at 207.55 metres.

The Delhi police have also imposed Section 144 of CrPC as a precautionary measure in flood-prone areas of the nation's capital as per ANI.

While inspecting the reinforcement work earlier today, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj commented "Artificial embankments are being constructed at Delhi's Boat Club, Civil Lines and Monastery areas where Yamuna river can cause danger."

"Reinforcement of embankments and large-scale evacuation operation are going on. We are fully prepared. I am myself going to review the relief measures", AAP's Atishi added amid growing concerns.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...