Kejriwal launches 'Delhi ki Yogshala' for free guidance to people

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a yoga and meditation programme 'Delhi ki Yogshala' aimed at providing happy, healthy and illness-free life to the people of the city.

To bring in social reform through yoga and meditation, the Delhi government has trained nearly 400 teachers who would guide and help Delhiites practice yoga from January 2022 onwards, he said while launching it.

"This is yet another one-of-a-kind of an experiment by the Delhi government to ensure that people of Delhi live a happy, healthy and illness-free life. Yoga is India's gift to the world and it has been accepted worldwide, but people in our country have stopped following it despite its numerous benefits. Nearly 400 teachers have been trained for this purpose, who will start by training about 20,000 people in a lot of 25 or more people from January onwards," Kejriwal said.

Citing a common example of road rage, he said: "We have seen how easily people lose their cool on road due to minor incidents. With regular yoga and meditation, people will remain calm, happy and thereby healthy. We have noticed similar results from our Happiness Curriculum. Parents too told us that their children have become more mindful since the introduction of this curriculum."

Under this programme, Delhiites would need to form a group of at least 25 people and decide a commonplace for the session to take place, which could be a park or community hall. "Delhi government will provide them with a teacher free of cost. All they need to do is give us a missed call," the CM added.

Kejriwal said that this training programme was conceptualised in February this year.

On Gandhi Jayanti, Kejriwal had announced to make yoga and meditation a "public movement" by making it a common practice across the city.

On International Yoga Day observed on June 21, 2021, the state government also launched a one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences'. The government said that around 450 candidates have enrolled themselves in the course.

