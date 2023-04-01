Kejriwal losing sanity or deliberately creating ground as agencies probe Delhi govt corruption: BJP

The BJP on Saturday hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the judiciary indicate that he is either on the verge of losing sanity or trying to create a ground for future in view of the probe agencies gradually unearthing corruption under his government "with proof".

Replying to a question on whether Kejriwal is fearing his arrest also, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters, "There may be many possibilities because of the way things are coming out gradually during the investigation."

"If someone does something he knows what he did," he said, without taking the name of Kejriwal.

Earlier, Kejriwal said the Gujarat High Court verdict on Modi's degree issue has "stunned" the people and further increased the "suspicion" over the claims about his academic qualification.

After the bail application of Manish Sisodia was rejected by a court, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday expressed its disagreement with the court's decision and alleged that the prime minister doesn't want the deputy chief minister and Satyendar Jain to come out of jail.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also targeted the prime minister following the Gujarat court's verdict, alleging that Modi does not want people to know about his academic qualification as he is not educated.

"The way opposition parties are crossing all limits of insulting India's democracy and judicial system in the country, the party (BJP) is feeling pain and anguish both," Trivedi said.

The AAP, whose corruption is gradually being established completely, has stooped to a lowest levels of political discourse to defend itself, he added.

"The way corruption is gradually being proved based on facts, he (Kejriwal) has perhaps reached the verge of going mad or he is deliberately trying to create a ground under pressure with some future strategy in mind," the BJP spokesperson charged.

"The kind of words and language that he has been using against the prime minister and the judiciary with the kind of his body language indicates that he has gone mad completely," he added.