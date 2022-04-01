Kejriwal, Mann set for Gujarat rally in poll build-up

Delhi chief minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and his party's first chief minister in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, are set to arrive in Ahmedabad on Friday night for a two-day visit, ahead of the assembly elections.
The two chief ministers will start their tour with a visit to Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram on Saturday morning and head for Nikol to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra.' AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya told reporters that "both the chief ministers will be interacting with people from different fields and will hold meetings with party workers to discuss poll strategies."
AAP has claimed that there will be "thousands" of supporters from across the state who will be participating in the roadshow. Sorathiya said that police permission has also been granted for the same. According to the party's plan, Kejriwal and Mann will be taking out the 'Tiranga Yatra' on foot in Bapunagar and Nikol areas, which are dominated by Patidars and Hindi speaking migrants.
In their application to the police for permission, AAP had claimed that it was expecting 10,000 people from across the state and there will be 15 open vehicles, five tempos, three vehicles with DJs, 50 cars and 200 bikes in the roadshow.
