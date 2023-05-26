Kejriwal seeks time with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge amid power tussle with Centre

Amid the ongoing tussle with the Centre over ordinance on services, Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to seek the party's support in Parliament.

Kejriwal is also likely to discuss with the two leaders the general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation.

"Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation," he tweeted.

Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 26, 2023

More to follow...