Kerala model for school modernisation being replicated in J&K

The development model initiated at a government school at Nadakkavu in the Kozhikode district of Kerala is being replicated at schools in Jammu and Kashmir with the aim of imparting quality education to the students of the valley.

Popularly known as the 'Nadakkavu model', the initiative by Kozhikdoe-based Faizal and Shabana foundation literally transformed the 130-year-old Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu to meet international standards in 2013 with state of the art infrastructure and well-trained teachers. Thereafter, the model was replicated at around 1200 schools mostly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and in some schools in West Africa also.

The J&K government has now signed a memorandum of understanding with the foundation. It will be introduced at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls in Kothibagh in Srinagar, said a statement.

The foundation formed by UAE-based Malayali industrialist couple Faizal E Kottikollon and his wife Shabana Faizal would provide funds for infrastructure development and teacher training. It would take up the responsibility of implementation also.

Foundation chairman Kottikollon said that the objective was to establish the school as a center of educational excellence. It would be a model for the transformation of education in public schools in the valley.

The foundation formed in 2007 aims at creating a robust educational system for all sections of society. Apart from imparting the infrastructure of the institutions, the foundation would collaborate with Indian and international institutions to impart training to teachers.

J&K director of school education Tassaduq Hussain Mir said in the statement that the model would be replicated at more schools after establishing it at the Kothibagh school.