Key challenges as Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP steps into another tenure in Uttarakhand

'Lost the battle but won the war'. Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Chief Minister for Uttarakhand for a second term, though he failed to secure his own Khatima seat. With a second chance, this tenure will prove crucial for the leader who would look to tackle the key challenges the state has been facing for the past few years.

The 2022 Assembly Elections saw a Bharatiya Janata Party win in four out of the five states, including second consecutive terms in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The national party went on to retain all four chief ministers.

Dhami, who took the Chief Minister's role in 2021 following Trivendra Singh Rawat's and Tirath Rawat's resignations, contested from the Khatima constituency.

Following a landslide victory in the 2017 elections, BJP appointed Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister's face, but the former agriculture minister of the state resigned after 4 years in 2021, as pressure mounted from the party's leadership to remove him, owing to his lack of leadership qualities. He was succeeded by Tirat Singh Rawat who held the seat for just about 4 months. The baton was then passed on to the 44-year-old Dhami, the state's youngest Chief Minister. Dhami who had been elected the MLA in 2012 and 2017, had not held any ministerial positions prior to it. Many had feared this would damage BJP's image in the state and ultimately affect the upcoming Assembly elections.

Now less than a year after taking the role, Dhami is again elected as the Leader of the state, though having failed to win in his own constituency of Khatima, which he lost to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by over 6,500 votes, which all the more adds pressure to the 46-year-old, who faces key challenges in the state.

Unemployment

One of the key agendas of the party during campaigning was addressing the unemployment issue in the state, especially among youths. The unemployment rate was further worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2019-20, unemployment rate in the state stood over 7 per cent, almost double the national average of 4.8 per cent. The rate is much more noticeable among the youths, who are well educated as well. The rate stood as high as 20 per cent, a little higher than national average of 15 per cent, according to a report by The Pioneer. The report even stated that the graduate labour force that is unemployed in the state was at 40 per cent.

Migration and development

One other key issue that state has been facing over the years is that of migration. Over the past years, several people from the mountainous regions, especially from Garwhal district, have migrated to the plains, owing to the lack of infrastructural facilities in the areas. The issue also received flak from the Opposition, who alleged the removal of Garwhal's local leader Trivendra Singh Rawat's removal as the CM to be one of the reasons for ignorance in the area. This was promptly dismissed by Dhami who assured there was 'no such rivalry within the state'.

Garbage issue

Another key issue lurking the state is that of garbage disposal in the Kedarnath. The holy shrine sees lakhs of visitors every year. While 2019 saw almost 10 lakh tourists visiting the town in Rudraprayag district, the subsequent year saw a dip to less than 2 lakhs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Sacred Yatra.

The lack of a proper waste disposal system is one of the main reasons for this. Kedarnath also has numerous tents which are converted into makeshift toilets, which are often destroyed by strong rains and winds, owing much to the tourists as well as the natives' grievance, stated a Times of India report.

Now, retained for a 5-year-tenure, Dhami's second chance would prove vital not just for the leader, but for BJP as well, who would be looking to improve their stature in the state.

