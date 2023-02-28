Key points in Vigilance Department report against Sisodia

The CBI on the evening of February 26 arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were “not satisfactory.”

Amid the protests by AAP and muckraking by the BJP and Congress, the question is what really got Sisodia in all of this trouble and when did it all start? What were the allegations against him and who posed them? The answers to all these questions are in the report by the Vigilance Department that was submitted to the Delhi L-G on July 20, as per The Indian Express.

Based on the report that alleged “arbitrary” and unilateral decision by Sisodia led to “huge financial losses to the exchequer” during his tenure as the Excise Minister, L-G Saxena on July 22 recommended a CBI investigation into the matter which has now led to Sisodia’s arrest.

Also Read | Sisodia's arrest: What does it mean for AAP?

The report mentioned “hefty discounts” that were being offered by the liquor retailers were causing “severe” distortions in the market.

It also alleged that the number of dry days under the new excise policy had been reduced from 21 in 2021 to merely 3 “without even taking approval of the Council of Ministers” or L-G. Moreover, the excise department had not levied an additional fee for increased sales owing to the “substantial reduction in the number of dry days”.

The report shed light on the fact that the proposal to cut down the dry days from 21 to 3 had been made back in 2015 itself. However, it had been overruled by Sisodia “without assigning any reason,” while the same proposal was accepted in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022.

Adding to the above-mentioned allegations, the report also read that the licenses of the liquor retailers were extended from April 1, 2022, to May 31, 2022, and then again from June 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023, without any approvals nor any increase in the licence fee. This was in violation of the proposal approved by the Council of Ministers on June 23, 2021, under which the licence fee “may be increased after considering the real-time-based actual sale data”. According to the report, the extension of the licence period without a fee increase led to an “undue benefit” for the licensees.

The report also flagged that a licence fee worth Rs 144.36 crore had been waived in January 2022 “on the pretext of Covid restrictions as a relief to the Liquor Cartel,” yet again without any approvals from the council of ministers of the L-G.

While Sisodia’s arrest has been dubbed as “dirty politics” by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, both Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has now resigned from his post.