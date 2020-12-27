Keylong shivers at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius in Himachal Pradesh

Keylong shivers at -11.6 degrees Celsius in Himachal

  • Dec 27 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 20:30 ist
View of the Sissu Lake after the town received fresh snowfall, in Lahaul-Spiti, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Several places in Himachal Pradesh, including Keylong, Kalpa and Manali, shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, the Meteorological Department said.

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, Met centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 3.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added.

Minimum temperatures in Mandi, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Solan settled at minus 2, minus 1.6, minus 1.2 and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.    

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a low of 2.9 and 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.7 degrees Celsius, he added.

Kangra recorded the highest temperature in the state at 19.4 degrees Celsius.

The Met Centre has predicted rain and snowfall in isolated places of the state on Monday.

