Khalistan flag found on bridge in Haryana's Ambala

A case was registered against an unknown person after a Khalistan flag was found on a bridge on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway in Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday, police said.
Some pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written under the bridge near the Shambhu toll plaza close to Ambala city, they said.
Police said a case has been registered against an unknown person in this regard and further investigation was underway.
Police brought down the flag and wiped off the slogans after getting information.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN
Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study
Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision
Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained
Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years
Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession
Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters
Sounds of migration and a desire to live
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands