Khattar, Dushyant take oath as Haryana CM, deputy

Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for a second term at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhawan in state capital Chandigarh on Sunday.

Dushyant Chautala, who is the leader of the BJP’s newfound alliance party, the Janata Jananayak Party (JJP), was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Dushyant Chautala committed a faux pas of sorts while taking oath.

“Bharat rajya ke up-mukhyamantri ke roop mein shapath leta hun (I take oath as deputy CM of India)," he said, instead of saying deputy CM of Haryana.

Dushyant’s father and former MP, Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a job recruitment scam and was released from Tihar jail on two weeks furlough on Sunday, attended the swearing in ceremony of his son and Khattar.

The BJP which fell short of six seats to reach the halfway mark to form the government allied with the the JJP which bagged 10 seats. Independents too have supported the BJP.

Sources said that the JJP is likely to settle for another two Cabinet berths.

Two independent MLAs are also likely to be inducted in the state Cabinet.

Khattar will be holding talks with the central party leadership on Monday or Tuesday to decide upon names of the BJP Cabinet ministers.

Both the alliance partners will now have to work out a common minimum programme to implement their manifestos. The JJP pledge document was loaded with doles, while the BJP’s was bereft of populist competitiveness.

Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya administered the oath to both the leaders.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP working president J P Nadda attended the ceremony. Dushyant’s mother and MLA Naina Chautala too was present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted, “Congratulations to @mlkhattar Ji and @Dchautala on taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Haryana. Best wishes to them as they work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Haryana.”

Fearing a backlash, the BJP had decided against seeking the support of controversial MLA Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit party (HJP).

Congresses former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had slammed the JJP for supporting the BJP. The prospects of the Congress forming the government have now been grounded.