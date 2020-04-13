Khattar speaks to Haryana coronavirus survivors: ‘Their stories offer hope to other patients’

There were talks of hope, faith, gratefulness and courage -- but some complaints too.

The stories and experiences shared by coronavirus survivors from Haryana when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to them over phone on Sunday will give strength to those who are still battling COVId-19.

“Strong will power and faith in the doctors, and they will get well soon,” said a male patient from Faridabad who has now recovered,

Khattar spoke to the survivors during his televised address to the people of the state when he also updated them about the COVID-19 situation in Haryana.

He said the survivors had shown strong will power and determination to battle the infection.

“They were fighting battle against the life threatening disease, but they did not let this disease dampen their spirit,” he said.

Khattar said that of 180 positive cases in the state so far, 36 have recovered.

The Faridabad patient said he had tested positive on March 28.

“I was treated in Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, I was treated very well by doctors. I was discharged after two weeks. The doctors used to come for checking on me twice a day,” he said.

He said he was still in the mandatory post-discharge home-quarantine, but he was getting full support from the people in the area he lives.

“People need not feel scared, they should have faith in themselves, strong will power and faith in the doctors and they will get well,” he said.

Khattar told him that he wants to assure that in Haryana as in the rest of the country, doctors are putting their best efforts to give best treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Another male patient from Gurgaon, who showed symptoms two days after his return from abroad on March 7, said he was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after testing positive.

“On March 25, I was discharged and later my home-quarantine period is also over now,” he said, adding he was the second patient to test positive from Haryana.

Another male patient from Gurgaon said that on March 22-23, he had slight fever and when it did not improve over three days, he got admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

On April 2, he was told he had pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Four members of his family were tested for the virus, but their reports turned negative, he told the CM.

A mother from Gurgaon shared the story about his UK-returned daughter testing positive on March 17, two days upon her return from the European nation where she is pursuing her higher studies.

The woman's son also tested positive and both were initially admitted to Civil Hospital in Gurgaon.

However, “both children have been discharged now and their home quarantine is also complete,” she said.

A woman patient, who did not share the place from where she belonged to, said that even after being cured the attitude of her neighbours towards her was not good.

“I have recovered but neighbours in my village are not treating me well and accuse me of bringing disease in the village,” she said.

At this, Khattar said that they have appealed that everyone should cooperate and sympathise with the people who have recovered after fighting the battle against coronavirus.

“I will ask the administration people and the Deputy Commissioner concerned to look into this. We will ensure that you do not face any difficulty at the place where you live or work,” Khattar assured her.