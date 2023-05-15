Khattar's 'thrash AAP worker' video sparks controversy

Khattar's 'thrash AAP worker' comment at Jan Samvad event sparks controversy

Sharing the video, an AAP leader said that AAP workers will keep asking questions on important issues

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2023, 16:25 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 18:20 ist
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, often in news for his controversial comments, is in the limelight again after a video of him telling security officers to throw out and beat up an ‘AAP worker’ during a Jan Samvad event in Sirsa went viral. In another video from the same event, CM Khattar can also be seen accusing a woman who was speaking on an issue as “tutored”, The Indian Express reported

‘Jan Samvads’ are organised as a space for people to raise issues in front of the chief minister and he addresses those issues. 

Also Read | Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres: CM Khattar

In the video, Khattar who was speaking about the drug menace in the state asked for suggestions to solve the issue. When a person tried to speak from the audience, Khattar could be heard saying, “Don’t allow him to do politics. He is an AAP worker. Thrash him and throw him out.” 

Sharing the video, an AAP leader said that AAP workers will keep asking questions on important issues and if the CM can’t reply he should discontinue organising Jan Samvads. 

On Sunday, the AAP workers shared another video in which CM Khattar can be seen snubbing a woman asking a question accusing her of being tutored. 

Khattar had announced that his government will be opening drug de-addiction centres in every district as a solution to drug menace in the state. He added that saints and influential personalities will be tasked with running these centres and bringing the youth back to drug-free life. 

