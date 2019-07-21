Kill ‘corrupt politicians’: J&K guv tells militants

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday sparked a row by asking militants to kill 'corrupt politicians' instead of innocent people, including security personnel.

“These youth who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?” he said while speaking at an official function in Kargil area of Ladakh region.



Malik said gun has never been the solution to problems. “There was a (terror) outfit called LTTE in Sri Lanka and it had support as well but it has also been finished,” he said and added that the militants do not have the power to erode the authority of the Indian government.



“Yours is a futile struggle. You are losing your lives for nothing,” the governor said.



He blamed Deobandi preachers for promising militants heaven after death. “I cannot question your religious belief, but, I can give you two heavens instead of the one promised to you by your 'maulavis'. I can give you Kashmir, which is a heaven on earth, and if you live like good human beings, you will get another heaven after your death.”



Malik is known for making controversial statements ever-since he took over as the governor of the restive Himalayan state August last year. Last November, the outspoken governor dropped a hint that he may be transferred from his post as his statements continue to create controversies in the state.



In November he slammed a section of the country’s upper class for their lack of sensitivity towards the society and likened them to “rotten potatoes”.



Meanwhile, regional National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit out at the governor for his latest assertions and accused him of sanctioning unlawful killings.



“This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts (sic),” he tweeted.