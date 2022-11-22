Killed Shraddha in the heat of the moment, says Aftab Poonawala

A Saket court on Tuesday extended police custody of Aftab Poonawala for the next 4 days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

He was produced before the court in a special hearing, ANI reported.

Poonawala told the court that the incident happened in the "heat of the moment." He also told the court that he is cooperating in the investigation and is having difficulty in recalling the incident.

More details awaited.