Killing of Pandits against Islam, say Kashmir clergy

Killing of Pandits against tenets of Islam, Kashmir clergy say

Militants on Saturday evening gunned down 48-year-old Puran Krishan Bhat, who owned an apple orchard in Shopian district

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 16 2022, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 16:40 ist
Family members and relatives of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian. Credit: PTI Photo

Terming the latest targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district as barbaric and against basic tenets of Islam, religious scholars in the Valley on Sunday demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits.

The religious scholars, including Imams and Khateebs while quoting Quranic verses said, “Killing any innocent amounts to killing of entire humanity. Islam doesn’t support any such act.”

Militants on Saturday evening gunned down 48-year-old Puran Krishan Bhat, who owned an apple orchard in Shopian district. His body was taken to Jammu for last rites. Bhat was the seventh Kashmiri Pandit killed since 2020.

Also Read | Emotional scenes at cremation of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu

Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir ul Islam while condemning the latest killing demanded thorough investigation into the incident. “Killing of any innocent person is tantamount to killing the entire humanity. The incident should be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty should be punished,” he said.

Patron of Karwan-e-Islami, Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Hami said maximum condemnation should pour in against this inhuman act. “Islam doesn’t support any such act. Kashmir is a land of Sufi’s and Reshi’s which has never supported or justified innocent killings. We as a collective and responsible society strongly condemn the incident,” he said.

Reports said soon after the incident, local Muslim neighbours flooded Bhat’s house in Shopian to offer condolences and to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

The killing reopened old wounds and disrupted efforts to restore trust in the government, especially among members of the community who returned to the Valley as part of a government resettlement plan that gives jobs and housing.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kashmiri Pandits
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
shopian district

What's Brewing

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

One-pot wonder

One-pot wonder

The bold & fascinating cacao

The bold & fascinating cacao

Time travel through Mumbai

Time travel through Mumbai

Currying favours no more

Currying favours no more

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

 