Kin kills woman for not talking to him in Rajasthan

A woman was killed by her relative allegedly for not talking to him in the Talwadi area in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Wednesday.
The accused identified as Narendra gained entey into the house of 52-year-old victim Bhavna with a sword and hid in the house. He attacked Bhavna with a sword repeatedly during which she tried to save herself but suffered injuries in her leg and stomach. The accused also got injured during the fight, DSP Amar Singh said.
Also Read | Taxi driver stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad; juvenile held
People present in the house caught Narendra and handed him over to police, and Bhavna was brought to the hospital, where she died due to excessive bleeding.
Bhavana is survived by a son and a daughter and an ailing bedridden husband. She used to run a medical store after her husband Rakesh Gautam became disabled. Narendra is also reportedly married and has two children.
Bhavna's body has been sent for post-mortem.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes
Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament
DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role
World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills
South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future