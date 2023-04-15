Kota: 2 teens drown in pond dug for illegal mining in Kota

Two teen boys drowned in a pond allegedly dug up for illegal mining near a newly developed housing colony here with their families blaming authorities for the water crisis in the area, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened near the Devnarayan Housing Scheme colony under Ranpur police station area on Friday, they said.

Assistant Sub Inspector (Ranpur) said Hansraj Gurjar (15) and Shetan Gurjar (14) reportedly took their cattle to the pond to drink water in the afternoon when one of them slipped into deep water.

The other boy jumped into the pond to save his friend but they both drowned, he said.

Both the teens were residents of the colony which was built by the state government for cattle rearers and milk producers in Kota.

Holding the government authorities responsible for the scarcity of water in the colony, the families accompanied by residents of the colony staged a protest at New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) on Saturday morning demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation.

They also demanded action against the officials and refused the post-mortem, however, on an assurance by the Urban Improvement Trust of resolving the water crisis in the colony, the families agreed for the post-mortem of the boys.

The ASI said that after receiving information about the incident, a team from Kota Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and fished out the two bodies from the pond at around 8 pm.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Saturday morning and a case was lodged under section 174 of Cr.P.C for investigation, a police officer said.