Mathura court to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi case on May 9

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Mathura court to hear case on May 9

he court on April 5 had suspended its earlier order directing for a report from the revenue department on Shahi Masjid Idgah

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Apr 28 2023, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 02:36 ist
A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura. Credit: PTI File Photo

A fast-track court on Thursday could not hear arguments in a case related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute due to paucity of time and posted the matter for hearing on May 9. 

Civil judge (senior division) of the fast-track court was scheduled to hear arguments on sending Amin (a revenue department official) to the mosque but it could not take place due to paucity of time and the court posted the matter for hearing in May, District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said. 

The court on April 5 had suspended its earlier order directing for a report from the revenue department on Shahi Masjid Idgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here.

Also Read | Mathura court stays survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque complex 

In the suit Bal Krishna and others versus Intezamia Committee and others, the fast-track court had on March 29 ordered for a report by Amin. However, defense counsel Niraj Sharma presented a ruling of the Allahabad High Court and another ruling of the Supreme Court regarding giving priority for hearing on maintainability of the suit, which the court had accepted.

Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) on December 8 last year for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah which they claim has been constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
mathura
Shahi Idgah Mosque

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 