Kuldeep Sengar attends brother's cremation in Unnao

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar here on Monday attended the funeral of his younger brother Manoj Sengar who died in Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier, Kuldeep and his brother Atul Sengar were granted 3-day parole to attend the cremation.

Kuldeep, a BJP MLA from Bangarmau is in jail for allegedly raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

Manoj was co-accused in July 28 accident in Rae Bareli in which the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured while two female relatives were killed.

Both Kuldeep and Atul will be sent to jail after the cremation, SHO Makhi Rajbahadur said.

Amid tight security, the body of Manoj, who was residing in Delhi and pursuing cases of his brothers in the national capital, was consigned to flames at Pariyar ghat in presence of brothers and locals.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and a number of BJP MLAs also attended the cremation.

Earlier, the body of Manoj was brought from Delhi on Sunday evening after postmortem.