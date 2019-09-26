Kushinagar violence: SBSP MLA sent to judicial custody

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Ramanand Baudh on Wednesday was sent to judicial custody in connection with the Kushinagar violence in August.

Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi sent the MLA to judicial custody.

On August 17, people staged demonstrations following rumours of the death of a jail inmate, Navrang Singh. After some time, the MLA, along with his supporters, allegedly barged into the house of an ex-soldier Santosh Pandey, who allegedly tipped off the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by Santosh Pandey, a case of arson and vandalism was registered against many people, including the MLA.

On Wednesday, the court sent the MLA to judicial custody till October 5.

Baudh's brother-in-law Om Prakash, who was present with him in the court, told reporters, "Tomorrow we will appeal for his bail."