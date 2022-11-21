Chhawla case: Delhi L-G approves review petition

L-G gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge SC acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder accused

Saxena approved the appointment of S-G Tushar Mehta and additional S-G Aishwariya Bhati to represent the case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2022, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 09:43 ist
V K Saxena. Credit: PTI Photo

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the filing of a petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to acquit three convicts in the 2012 Chhawla rape-and-murder case who were awarded the death sentence, official said on Monday.

Saxena has also approved engaging Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the Delhi government in the case, a senior official said.

"The L-G has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused," the official said.

The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi. 

They had appealed against the sentence at the Supreme Court that in its judgment on November 7, 2022 set aside the trial court and High Court orders.

