L-G orders inquiry into 'ghost' teachers scam in Delhi govt schools

L-G orders probe in ghost teacher scam in Delhi schools

A status report has to be submitted within a month

PTI
New Delhi,
  Sep 22 2022, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 19:23 ist
Delhi LG V K Saxena has ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers in AAP government schools and embezzlement of funds in payment of salaries to “ghost” teachers, L-G office sources said on Thursday.

The L-G Secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary to advise Director (Education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, and withdrawal of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by the city government in its schools, they added.

"L-G has observed that the instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of ‘serious concern’ and cannot occur without ‘connivance of the Principals/Vice Principals/Accounts staff’," the note from the L-G Secretariat to the Chief Secretary read.

The move comes days after Saxena gave permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe charges against four vice principals of a Delhi government school, for allegedly misappropriating funds through non-existent guest teachers. 

