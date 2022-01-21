L-G rejects proposal to lift Delhi weekend curfew: Sources

Lt Governor Anil Baijal Friday rejected a proposal to lift the weekend curfew and opening of markets fully in Delhi.

He, however, agreed to allow 50 per cent attendance in private offices, say sources.

.@LtGovDelhi rejects proposal to lift weekend curfew and opening of markets fully in #Delhi. Agrees to allow 50% attendance in private offices, say sources @DeccanHerald #COVID19 https://t.co/XIGaWTer9Y — Shemin (@shemin_joy) January 21, 2022

Earlier in the morning, the Delhi government had proposed lifting the weekend curfew, end odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city.

More to follow...

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: