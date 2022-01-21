L-G rejects proposal to lift Delhi weekend curfew

L-G rejects proposal to lift Delhi weekend curfew: Sources

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 21 2022, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 14:22 ist
A migrant labourer sits close to a bonfire next to a closed shop at a market area in the walled city of Delhi during a weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 15, 2022 as per the directive of the Delhi government. Credit: AFP File Photo

Lt Governor Anil Baijal Friday rejected a proposal to lift the weekend curfew and opening of markets fully in Delhi.

He, however, agreed to allow 50 per cent attendance in private offices, say sources.

Earlier in the morning, the Delhi government had proposed lifting the weekend curfew, end odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city.

More to follow...

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Weekend curfew
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 