Lab facilities under Centre being extended to Delhi govt for more COVID-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

As Delhi prepares to ramp up testing for the coronavirus infection, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said laboratory facilities under the Centre in the national capital are being extended to the city government.

Interacting with reporters, he also asserted that Delhi was doing "maximum testing earlier" and will continue to do more testing with whatever resources are at its disposal.

"As far as increasing of testing capacity is concerned, in Delhi most of the lab facilities are under the Centre, so those are being extended to us," he said.

The Delhi government had designated 42 labs for carrying out COVID-19 tests.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Asked about the high-level meeting on Sunday with Union Minister Amit Shah, he said the meeting was "very fruitful".

"The main outcome of it was that Centre and Delhi government will be working together to fight COVID-19 in the national capital," Jain said.